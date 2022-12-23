MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has declared a State of Emergency on Friday after a severe winter storm plunged the city into single-digit temperatures.

The mayor’s order cites flash freezing, property damage, power outages, and interruption of public transit and emergency vehicles as posing a significant danger to public safety.

In a press conference with MLGW CEO Doug McGowen, he suggested that residents conserve power by avoiding using large appliances until temperatures rise.

In addition, the TVA has rescinded its alert on the power system and there will not be any rolling blackouts in the foreseeable future, MLGW President McGowen said in a noon press conference Friday.

