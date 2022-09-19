Josh Laughter poses in front of the Bass Pro Shop at the Memphis Pyramid. (photo courtesy Josh Laughter)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships.

Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold.

“I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet trophy to go on my mantle next to my bbq sauce wrestling championship belt from Memphis in May!” he said via Facebook.

Laughter has already made it through the first round of voting. Round 2 voting runs from Sept. 19-21, and the top 14 will move on to the finals.

In case you didn’t know, the mullet is the business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle endemic in many parts of the South and Midwest. Among its many nicknames are the Tennessee Waterfall and the Mississippi Mudflap.

To vote, click like or react for the mullet you want to win here or go straight to Laughter’s entry here.