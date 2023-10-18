MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her has been found and taken into custody.

Anthony Terrell Roberson, 34, was captured early Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. Memphis Police believe Roberson is a person of interest in two other similar investigations.

According to police, on Oct. 3 around 2 a.m., Roberson entered the apartment of a female victim in the 6500 block of Eastbrook Lane and assaulted her at gunpoint.

Roberson was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anthony Roberson (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

MPD urges anyone with information on crimes involving Roberson to contact the Sex Crimes Bureau at 901-636-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.