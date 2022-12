MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday.

On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments.

A man died as a result of the shooting.

Fennell, along with another suspect, fled the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee tags.