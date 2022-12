MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies.

Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following:

“Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”

MPD says if you know anything about his wherabouts, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.