MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is wanted after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man on September 2.

Police say Tommy Driskell, who was armed with a handgun, approached the victim while he was at the Highway Express gas station on Watkins street, held him against his will, and forced him to drive to the Saint Courts Apartments.

When they arrived, Driskell took personal items from the victim at gunpoint before running out of the complex.

A warrant for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery has been issued for Driskell. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.