MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row.

MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest.

MPD responded to a shooting call on the 3000 block of Directors Row near the airport area where a man was shot and killed.

Police said the victim was lying on his back in the parking lot passageway next to his car. MPD said there were several people outside when shots were fired.

MPD said that Isom fled the scene in a white four-door Chevy Cruze after firing shots at the victim. Below, are photos of the vehicle and images from surveillance footage.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.



Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department