MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man multiple times while stopped at a southwest Memphis traffic light.

On June 19, Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Methodist South Hospital where the victim informed them he had been shot multiple times at the intersection of McCain Road and Levi Road, according to police records.

Reports say the victim was stopped at the intersection and a small hatchback sedan pulled up next to him. The man inside, identified as Joseph Dabney, 35, fired eight rounds into the driver’s side door of the victim’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

The victim received multiple gunshot wounds to his left forearm and left side of his torso, near his rib cage.

Dabney fled the scene after firing the shots, and the victim drove himself to Methodist South for treatment.

Dabney was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Court records show he also pled guilty to a felony conviction of identity theft in 2018.

Dabney’s bond is set at $250,000 and he is set to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.