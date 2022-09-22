MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing nearly three decades in prison after he admitted to taking a nude picture of a child and was caught with hundreds of other images and videos of child pornography.

According to the U.S. DOJ, 51-year-old Matthew Corban Hagy was sentneced to 27 years and four months in prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

Hagy was convicted on May 24, 2022. Hagy must also register as a sex offender.

According to the DOJ, Hagy traveled to Putnam County, West Virginia during the week of Christmas 2020. At the time, Hagy was working as a caretaker for a man who was visiting family in Poca, West Virginia.

The DOJ says that while Hagy was there, he took nude pictures of a 5-year-old boy and made a “graphic” video of the boy.

Hagy reportedly had 700 other pictures and videos of child pornography on his phone.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department took Hagy into custody. The DOJ says Hagy admitted to taking a picture of the chlid, but denied doing anything inappropriate.

United States Attorney Will Thompson released a statement on the sentencing.

“This individual did unspeakable harm to a child, and the sentence imposed today reflects that and makes sure that Hagy cannot prey on anyone else for a very long time. This is an important example of excellent casework and coordination by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the South Charleston Police Department, and the United States Secret Service. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and R. Gregory McVey for prosecuting the case.”

Hagy’s sentence also includes 15 years of supervised release.