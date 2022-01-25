MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged in a Memphis carjacking has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



Kristopher Harris, 23, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for a carjacking that occurred on July 17, 2019.

Officials said the victim was at a gas station on East Shelby Drive when Harris and his co-defendant Kalonji Warren pulled up in a tan Jeep SUV.



Authorities said Harris pointed a handgun at the victim, firing one shot into the passenger side window. According to reports, after the victim ran away, Harris entered the vehicle and drove off with it.



A shell casing was taken into evidence from the scene.



Officials said video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle in the area and showed Warren entering the gas station prior to the carjacking.



Officials said part of the carjacking incident was also recorded on video surveillance.



Harris and Warren pleaded guilty to the carjacking charge on October 22, 2021. Warren is still awaiting sentencing, scheduled for March 10, 2022.