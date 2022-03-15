MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison following the murder of an 18-year-old in 2018, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.



Jaelen Bell is one of three suspects in a case from 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charge as well as a second-degree attempted murder charge.



Bell was sentenced 28 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to records, the incident occurred on March 28, 2018 when the victim, Christopher Smith, and his cousin were looking for the cousin’s vehicle after it had been stolen from a service station.



The DA’s office said the two became suspicious when a car with the three defendants drove by with the occupants staring at them.