MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who has reportedly been missing for around three weeks.

Friday, the Memphis Police Department reported that 64-year-old Dewry Wesley, Jr., has been missing since August 3.

According to police, Wesley left a location in the 1100 block of Union Avenue and did not return. Police say his family members are concerned about him because he has not contacted them.

Memphis Police say Wesley is 5 feet 9 and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or at (901) 636-4479.