MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday.

It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the disabled truck, when he was struck by a passing semi-truck.

Authorities identified the man as 45-year-old Sircrease Brooks. His body was taken to a hospital in Forrest City.

They said the semi-truck kept driving eastboung after striking Brooks.