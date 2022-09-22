LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Tuesday, September 20.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Gregory Millican, 40, of Memphis, was driving south on MS 27 around 4:30 p.m. in a 2010 Ford Fusion. He collided with a northbound 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was driven by Jody Fernandez, 56, of Salem, Oregon.

After the two cars collided, a southbound Peterbilt driven by Sidney Turnage, 51, of Monticello, crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

MHP officials said Gregory Millican died at the scene. The crash is being investigated by MHP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.