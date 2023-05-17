MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted and arrested Wednesday after importing counterfeit motor vehicle airbag parts from China and selling them online, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Abadi, 51, was indicted for trafficking in counterfeit goods and causing criminal transportation of hazardous materials by air carrier.

According to information presented in court, Al-Abadi imported the counterfeit parts from China, assembled them, and sold them on eBay to auto shops and individual customers. Federal agents found more than 2,000 counterfeit airbags and parts at Al-Abadi’s home and business.

“The alleged actions of the defendant have placed unsuspecting motorists and the general

public in harm’s way,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “Vehicle airbags are subject

to strict quality standards which must be followed to ensure passenger safety. The

defendant’s alleged actions undermined the efforts of the automobile industry and

regulatory bodies to keep the public safe.”

If convicted, Al-Abadi faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of $2 million for trafficking the counterfeit airbags and up to five years and a fine of $250,000 for transporting hazardous materials by air carrier.

Both charges also carry up to three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.