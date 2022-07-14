NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in South Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Metro police reported the male pedestrian was hit and the driver remained at the scene.

The roadway was closed in both directions and reopened to traffic just after 11 a.m.

The man hit was later identified by Metro Nashville police as Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis.

MNPD said the preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling east along a slight right curve when Carpenter ran across the roadway.

Carpenter was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police say there were no signs of impairment at the scene.