MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the Department of Justice said.

Darius Harshaw, 36, has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison plus five years of supervised release following a guilty plea on November 7, 2022.

Harshaw was arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on September 15, 2021. In the course of that search, officers and agents found numerous narcotics, 873 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and a money-counting machine.

Harshaw, due to his prior felony arrest history, is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm. There is no option for parole in the federal system.