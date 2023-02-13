MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the Department of Justice said.
Darius Harshaw, 36, has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison plus five years of supervised release following a guilty plea on November 7, 2022.
Harshaw was arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on September 15, 2021. In the course of that search, officers and agents found numerous narcotics, 873 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and a money-counting machine.
Harshaw, due to his prior felony arrest history, is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm. There is no option for parole in the federal system.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.