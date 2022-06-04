JONESBORO, Ark. — A Memphis man died after being shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers said Walter Joyce, 45, led law enforcement on a chase before his vehicle was stopped along Interstate 555 near Nettleton Avenue.

According to the press release, Joyce repeatedly ignored commands to get out of his vehicle and surrender. Joyce then began shooting at officers, and officers began shooting back.

Joyce was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no officers injured.

The Arkansas State Police said Joyce was a suspect who shot a man the same day at a Jonesboro rice mill.

Two state troopers were placed on paid administrative leave according to the Arkansas State Police policy due to the ongoing investigation.