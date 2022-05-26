MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 33-year-old man was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl at his East Memphis home.

Tyler Hemmingway was convicted by a jury of aggravated sexual battery Wednesday following a three-day trial, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Hemmingway’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. He will be sentenced June 27.

According to testimony, Hemmingway blindfolded and sexually abused the child in his home in the 4400 block of Quince Road on more than one occasion between September of 2018 and July of 2019, Weirich’s office said.