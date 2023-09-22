MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted on multiple counts of tax evasion and theft of property.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, 51-year-old Hugh Simonton has been charged with two felony counts of tax evasion and one count of theft of property for “failing to remit sales tax.”

Simonton was reportedly indicted on September 7 and was arrested Thursday. The Department of Revenue led the investigation. The department did not provide details on what Simonton is accused of.

The department says that if convicted, Simonton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the tax evasion charges. Simonton could face a maximum of four years and up to $5,000 for the theft of property charge.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Commissioner David Gerregano said in a statement. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”