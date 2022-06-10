MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with trafficking a 17-year-old girl across several states.

According to United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Dominique Peeples brought a 17-year-old girl to New Orleans and other states to perform “commercial sex acts” from August 2020 until January 2021.

The Department of Justice says that in December of 2020, law enforcement encountered Peeples and the victim at a Days Inn & Suites in New Orleans.

On January 2, 2021, an online ad for sexual services that featured pictures of the victim was posted.

The Department of Justice says in mid-January of 2021, the victim managed to escape Peeples while they were in Houston, Texas. She reportedly returned to Memphis.

Peeples has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The maximum sentence is life in prison.

The Department of Justice also says Peeples also faces supervised release for a minimum term of five years up to life, a fine of up to $250,000, a requirement that he register as a sex offender, and a mandatory $100 “special assessment fee”.