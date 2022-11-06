MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a murder charge after officers responded to a shooting call on the 2100 block of Woodfield Park Drive Saturday night.

Police said they found a man at the location, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jarvus Fullwiley has been charged with second degree murder. Fullwiley was detained on the scene in this case, and police said that the victim is a relative. According to one source, the victim may have been Fullwiley’s father.

MPD has advised this is now an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.