MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her.

Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child was feeding it.

Pugh has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Pugh was identified by a police lineup as the person responsible for shooting the family dog. He is being held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 29.