MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged following a deadly crash in Tunica County, Mississippi.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened on Friday around 7 p.m. on Casino Strip Boulevard near Fitzgerald’s Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said one of the victims, 63-year-old David Bailey Barbour of Byhalia, was dead when deputies and first responders arrived.

Another victim, 67-year-old Elizabeth Ann Russom of Myrtle, was taken to the Robinsonville Medical Clinic to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. She died during transport.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident, identified as 45-year-old Dwayne Bowens of Memphis, was taken to Baptist DeSoto with minor injuries.

When Bowens was released, he was taken to the Tunica County Jail and charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance, and two counts of aggravated DUI-resulting in death.