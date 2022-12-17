MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mark McDaniel was arrested at his residence by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old is being charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County.

On Saturday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.