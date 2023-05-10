MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man in a car stolen from Southaven has been arrested after allegedly running over an officer while trying to escape in north Nashville, authorities say.

According to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives and an MNPD aviation unit began to follow a gold Cadillac when a license plate reader detected the license plate was stolen.

Detectives say they tried to approach the vehicle in a parking lot on Charlotte Pike, the suspect drove off and pulled into a gas station on Highway 70 South. The detectives attempted to approach the suspect again and that is when he drove toward the police car, hitting one of the detectives.

The detective was not seriously injured but the suspect then put the car in reverse and hit another police car, reports say.

MNPD says the suspect drove off on the highway into oncoming traffic at a high speed and refused to stop. After driving into Cheatham County, he returned to Sneed Road and got out of the car.

Roderick Poindexter, 31, was arrested. Records show that Poindexter had several extradition warrants from Memphis for drug and weapon-related offenses.

The Cadillac was reportedly stolen in April during an armed carjacking in Southaven, Mississippi.

Poindexter was charged with Aggravated Assault on an officer, Felony Evading Arrest,

Reckless Driving, Vandalism, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Theft of Property.

His bond is $82,000.