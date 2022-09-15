MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was busted at a Memphis motel Wednesday for sex trafficking.

Dwezkita Robinson, 21, was arrested during a sting operation Wednesday and charged with trafficking for commercial sex.

The Memphis Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task moved in after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spotted an online ad for sex with a 16-year-old girl.

The ad posted on the mega personal website included naked pictures of the teen.

The police department’s vice unit called the number in the ad and set up a meeting at the Budget Inn on Lamar.

Officers said they saw Robinson exit a room at the hotel, and when they called the number in the ad, his cell phone started ringing.

Police said Robinson is known from previous human trafficking investigations, including a case with the same teenage girl.

Robinson told police was showing the victim how to manage her ads and communicate with her “tricks.”

Robinson is being held on a $7,500 and scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.