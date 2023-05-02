MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a slew of charges in a string of robberies across the city last month.

Nathaniel Williams, 41, is accused of robbing six banks over ten days beginning on April 18.

Police said Williams used physical force in the first two robberies and one attempted robbery. They said he made verbal threats in three others and, in one case, passed the teller a note.

Williams is accused of robbing the Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley, First Tennessee Bank Laurelwood, Regions Bank on Frayser Boulevard, Memphis Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union on MLK Drive, a Guaranty Bank, and First Horizon Bank in the 4600 block of Poplar.

Police said at the First Horizon Bank, Williams pretended to be a customer and asked a bank employee a question. They said before the employees responded, Williams assaulted them and grabbed money from the bank’s drawer.

Photo MPD released of the suspect at First Horizon Bank on Poplar. The First Horizon robbery suspect, police now say, is Nathaniel Williams.

Police said after they posted pictures of the Regions Bank suspect, they received numerous tips from the public and were able to identify Nathaniel Williams as a potential suspect.

On May 1, officers responded to a theft call at the Walgreens in the 4100 block of South Third, where a suspect fitting Williams’s description took $500 and a tracking device. Police said they were able to locate Williams at a motel on South Third and take him into custody.

Williams is also accused of taking cash from the registers at a Home Depot and a Dollar General and stealing $26,000 worth of jewelry from two different Cash America Pawn Shops.

Picture MPD released of suspect in a theft at a Dollar General theft in the 2400 block of Elvis Presley. They now say the suspect is Nathaniel Williams.

Williams is charged with five counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and nine counts of theft or property, burglary, and vandalism.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday.