MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of impersonating a lawyer and scamming clients out of thousands appeared in court Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Paul Springer was illegally acting as an attorney for years. He’s charged with theft of property, impersonating a professional and unlawful practice.

Police say he was hired and paid $2,400 dollars by client Lawrence Jamison to handle two civil cases, one involving the estate of a deceased relative in 2020.

Springer never performed the services, and the Jamison later found out from the Attorney General’s Office Springer was disbarred in 2018.

“I was in shock,” Jamison said. “I was literally floored. He lived in a very rich neighborhood.”

Earlier this year, Springer was convicted of theft of property after he was accused of stealing a $150,000 check from a woman he represented in 2014 civil case.