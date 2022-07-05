DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A Memphis man is looking at charges after police say a kidnapping call in Southeast Memphis ended in a chase and arrest in DeSoto County.

28-year-old Dominique Williams was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes including five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence.

Memphis Police said Williams was taken into custody off I-55 in Southaven with the help of DeSoto County Sheriffs’ deputies.

It turns out law enforcement has been wanting to track down Williams for a few months. Records show he has four warrants out for aggravated assault and another for vandalism from May and June.

Investigators finally caught up to Williams Thursday in Southaven after they say he was involved in a kidnapping call.

A woman told police she had been arguing with Williams at the Raines Express gas station with children in the car. Eventually, she said Williams grabbed her by her hair and forced her into a Kia Sorento against her will.

Several good Samaritans saw what was happening and tried to help but one witness said Williams pointed a gun at them.

Officers showed up to try and help as the chaotic scene unfolded. They tried to stop Williams but he drove off.

Officers tried tracking him down at his home but had no luck. They were patrolling the area when they spotted Williams off Getwell and a pursuit began.

DeSoto County law enforcement got involved before Williams finally surrendered.

Officers said they did not find any weapons in Williams’ vehicle.