NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday on felony charges after he forced a victim to have sex for money.

Human trafficking detectives responded to the Hotel Preston on Briley Parkway in Donelson Wednesday where they spoke with the victim.

Tony Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the victim came forward and told detectives Tony Williams, also known as “Memphis Mack,” forced her to have sex for money.

According to a release, internet advertisements were discovered for the victim. Williams was taken into custody in the hotel parking lot.

Four females were located in two rooms Williams rented at the hotel, according to Metro police, and two of the women accepted help.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act. He was held in lieu of a $55,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.