MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lawmaker was honored this week for being the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee recorded history.

At 92-years-old, State Representative Barbara Cooper is not only the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee, but also the second oldest state legislator serving in the entire country and the oldest serving Democrat.

Representative Cooper graduated from Manassas High School in North Memphis and obtained both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Tennessee State University.

WREG interviewed Representative Cooper to acknowledge her life of public service last year on Live at 9.

On Wednesday, Tennessee lawmakers honored her during a presentation on the House Floor in Nashville.

Representative Cooper hopes to continue her title as the oldest serving Tennessee legislator as she will be running for reelection later this year.