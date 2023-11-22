MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of community leaders all gathered together in front of City Hall on Wednesday to voice their frustration with youth crime in Memphis.

This comes less than 24 hours after Memphis police told the City council that they arrested more than 4,000 juveniles last year. Twelve of those kids were only 8 years old.

“We have plans for crime but we don’t have plans for the youth,” said Damon Curry Morris, a Community activist.

Organizations like Towanna Murphy’s “Project Lets Read” and Sharon Mourning’s “Ride of Tears” put together a 5-point action plan to cut youth violence across the Bluff City. It focuses on education, mental health, outreach, and community.

“Memphis is in trouble. We are in trouble,” Murphy said.

“We have an agenda which is to come back to our communities and take back our communities,” Mourning said.

Morris says this plan is the framework for a comprehensive plan that is set to be finalized in December. The goal is for the city to come together and create a task force to save Memphis youth.

“Our leaders need to start listening to the youth and what they want. All of them are not bad,” Morris said.

“We hold the education system accountable, the city, the parents accountable,” Murphy said. “Its time we stand up and we save our children.”