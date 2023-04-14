MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis International Auto Show started Friday at the Renasant Convention Center after previously being shut down due to the pandemic.

This free event will display over a hundred cars with tires you can ‘kick’ while also checking to see if any of them might be the right fit for you and your budget.

“We have Ford, Maverick, Maserati, Chrysler, Jeep, all that in-between,” Brian Moody, Kelley Blue Book Executive Editor said.

Moody says kicking tires has now evolved into testing the technology, considering the average car on the road today is about 10 or 11 years old.

“In those 10 years a lot of things have changed,” Moody said. “The technology has changed. We have passenger side touch screen, we have blind spot monitoring, we have all of that stuff including electric cars that may be new to some people.”

The auto show will be open to anyone including students.

“There’s actually going to be people here and students from Moore Tech, the technical college which will help you get into that program, and maybe you can learn how that technology works and even get a scholarship,” Moody said.

Ryan McElroy, president of the Memphis Area Auto Dealers Association says this is the perfect time to catch up on what’s leading edge.

“It’s an opportunity to come and look at all the manufacturers and vehicles we have to offer,” McElroy said. “It’s a no-pressure situation, you can walk around and you can ask questions. There are a lot of experts here to answer all of your questions and you can take a look at everything.”

The auto show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday it will start at 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.