MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport will increase parking rates starting November 1, according to officials.

Only the economy garage and surface overflow lots will see a rise in prices. Daily rates will be $9 per day.

Short-term and long-term rates will remain the same.

The additional money will be used to fund “numerous critical improvements to MEM’s parking system,” the airport’s Board of Commissioners said Tuesday.

The improvements include, but are not limited to, the following:

Additional parking shuttles

Enhancement and expansion of safety and security systems, including enhanced video camera surveillance

Enhanced parking lot security measures

The airport says the enhancements are necessary due to increased passenger traffic in 2023, parking demand and longer parking duration.

“This growth has created a need for us to enhance and improve our parking services at great expense and these rate adjustments will help to fund these upgrades,” said Scott Brockman, MSCAA President and CEO.