MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mask mandates have been lifted at the Memphis International Airport.

The airport announced Monday night it will no longer require passengers or employees to wear masks. U.S. airlines also said they would no longer require masks on planes.

The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled the federal mask mandate exceeded the authority of the CDC. The federal government said it would no longer enforce the mask mandate but added that masks are still recommended.

The mandate was put in place at the beginning of 2021 and was set to expire yesterday, but the CDC extended the mandate for 15 days.

After reviewing the judge’s decision to ban the mask mandate on public transportation, the Memphis airport released this statement

In accordance with the TSA no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate, face mask will no longer be required for employees and passengers at Memphis International Airport.”

The Memphis Area Transit Authority has not made a decision at this time regarding masks.