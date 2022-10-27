MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis in May is coming back home to Tom Lee Park in 2023, festival organizers announced Thursday.

Organizers say Mayor Jim Strickland offered a solution to help with the financial implications of moving into a modified event site in Tom Lee Park in 2023.

The international festival moved to Liberty Park in 2022 due to Tom Lee Park being under construction as part of a $60 million park redesign from the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

“Mayor Strickland recognized the cultural value and impressive economic impact that Memphis in May delivers for the city of Memphis, and we are grateful for his personal leadership to ensure the festival’s return to our long-term home,” said Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May 2023 Board Chair.

The switch to Liberty Park this year caused an economic hit of $72 million for the non-profit. Officials also said this year’s festival also marked the lowest attendance the festival has seen in decades, reportedly falling below 115,000 people.