MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Holt, the President and CEO of the Memphis in May International Festival is set to retire on January 31, 2024.

Holt served more than 25 years in leadership as the Executive Director of the non-profit organization. Over the years, Memphis in May grew with the Beale Street Music Festival, World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and the Great American River Run.

Holt released the following statement explaining his decision to retire,

“I have been contemplating retirement for a few years, but I wanted to

help guide the organization through the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19

pandemic, as well as our displacement and eventual return to Tom Lee Park and the riverfront.

Having turned 65 this year and with a clear path forward for Memphis in May, it seems like the

right time to pass the baton to our next leader.”

This comes after the announcement that the Beale Street Music Festival is being “canceled” in 2024 and the Barbecue Cooking Contest is moving from Tom Lee Park to Liberty Park.

Following this year’s Memphis in May festival, the Memphis River Parks Partnership sent Memphis in May a bill for damages that totaled $1.4 million. Holt claimed that the amount is approximately 23 times what the organization usually pays in damage.

It was also announced that there is a rival Barbecue Cooking Contest to take place next year at Tom Lee Park.

Mack Weaver, Memphis in May Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will take over as the Interim President on February 1, 2024.