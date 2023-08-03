MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The price tag is in for the cost of damages to Tom Lee Park during Memphis in May.

City leaders tell WREG the Memphis River Parks Partnership has sent a list of damages to Memphis in May. The price tag: more than $1.4 million.

“I’m shocked that it was that much,” said Councilman J. Ford Canale. “We expected damages and that’s why we set aside $500,000, but that was supposed to be for the next two fiscal years.”

“Most of the damages had been in the past 50-some-odd thousand,” Councilman Martavius Jones said. “So, to go from 50-some-odd thousand to over $1 million should be a shock to my colleagues and all other stakeholders in Memphis.”

The damages occurred during the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Tom Lee Park is currently undergoing a $62 million renovation.

“The city was responsible for the first $350,000 and Memphis in May was to put a $250,00 deposit. So, anything over $750,000 goes back to the responsibility of Memphis in May,” Canale said.

The damage report says lawns, landscapes, pathways, and the park’s irrigation system were extensively damaged and the park’s load-in and load-out of the barbecue contest was damaged.

“Knowing that they had diminished attendance numbers for the barbecue contest as well as the Beale Street Music Festival, I wonder if they’ll have the financial wherewithal to continue the organization (MIM) or pay that significant of a fine,” Jones said.

It’s a fine that many hope doesn’t force Memphis in May to leave Tom Lee Park.

“It’s such a Memphis tradition I don’t think that it could be duplicated at Shelby Farms or at Liberty Park,” Jones said.

WREG did reach out to Memphis in May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership, but neither had a comment.