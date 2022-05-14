MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close.

The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. The awards ceremony to celebrate the winners was held Saturday evening.

Check out the top winners below. You can click here for the full list from Memphis in May.

Grand Champion Blues Hog

Ribs Health Riles BBQ

Shoulder Sweet Swine O’ Mine

Whole Hog Blues Hog



Green Grilling Award Sweet Cheeks



Kingsford Tour of Champions The Shed BBQ



Patio Porkers Pork-A-Tude

