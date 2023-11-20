MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple shootings in a violent stretch of days has pushed Memphis to yet another record number of homicides in 2023, with more than a month left in the year.

The city’s homicide toll is 352 for the year as of Nov. 20, Officer Chris Williams with the Memphis Police Department said Monday.

Two people were killed in a triple shooting in North Memphis on Monday morning. That’s in addition to the three family members who were killed when five people were shot Saturday night.

That number surpasses the record of 346 homicides set in 2021. That year surpassed the previous record, which had been set a year earlier.

Though Memphis homicides cooled slightly in 2022, they jumped back up again this year.

Two hundred ninety-eight of the city’s homicides are considered murders by MPD. For comparison, New York City, with a population of 8.5 million, reported 333 murders as of Nov. 12.

The wave of deaths is leaving the Memphis Police Department asking the community for help to stem the bloodshed.

“I said it over the weekend and I’ll say it again: We have to do better as a community,” Officer Williams said. ” We have to stop the senseless acts of violence that continue to plague the city of Memphis. We have to say enough is enough. Gun crime is ridiculous right now in the city of Memphis. It’s too much. You see too many families being devastated and affected by senseless tragedies like this one.”

2021 End of Year

Murders – 303

Homicides – 346

2022 Year to Date

Murders – 215

Homicides – 261

2023 Year to Date (not including Monday’s homicides)

Murders – 298

Homicides – 350

(source: MPD)