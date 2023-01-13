MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This morning, around the world and right here in the Mid-South, family, friends, and fans are remembering the life of Lisa Marie Presley.

The only child of one of the most celebrated artists in history died suddenly on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest.

The singer and songwriter and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was born in 1968, nine months exactly after her parent’s wedding.

When the couple divorced in 1973, she would split her time between California with her mother and Graceland with her father. Lisa Marie would have turned 55 on Feb. 1.

Just a few days ago on the front lawn of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home, his daughter Lisa Marie had returned to Memphis to celebrate what would have been the rock ‘n roll icon’s 88th birthday.

She was there along with a large crowd of Elvis fans and Memphis dignitaries including Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane who like saw many others is saddened to learn of her passing.

“Obviously, we’ve been praying all afternoon since we heard the reports and it’s just shocking because she was just in Memphis a few days ago. She was so happy to be home. She was so happy to be around her dad’s fans on the 88th celebration of his birth. She spent an hour after the event visiting with Elvis fans from all over the world who’d come for pictures and signing autographs. It was just wonderful to have her back home. She loved Memphis. She loved Graceland and she loved her dad. Of course, we’re just heartbroken for Priscilla and the Presley family in this tragic loss,” Kane said.



Most recently she was seen at the Golden Globe Awards as she and her mom, Priscilla Presley, and family friend Jerry Schilling watched Austin Butler receive the best male actor award for portraying Elvis Presley in the movie “Elvis”.

Kane said no matter where she was, Lisa Marie was always proud to be affiliated with Memphis, Tennessee.

“Whenever Lisa was here she was proud of her Memphis heritage. In fact, people referred to her as the Memphis girl. Jerry Schilling called her “Memphis.” She was proud of that association with her hometown. She considered her obviously a part of Memphis. So, Memphis has lost something special tonight and our hearts go out to the entire Presley family,” Butler said.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.