MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hard Rock Cafe on Beale Street has filed a notice to close its doors, leaving multiple people without jobs.

According to the labor department, the restaurant plans to close on July 30. The total number of affected workers is 52.

As of now, the restaurant has not said anything about its closing. WREG reached out to them and is waiting for a response.

Hard Rock Cafe has been on Beale Street since 1997. It has had two different locations on the popular street.