MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Habitat for Humanity International announced Tuesday they received $436 million from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Of that, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received $7.5 million.

Memphis Habitat says it will use the donation to help further its work to address the affordable housing shortage in Memphis and Shelby County.

Over the next seven years, Memphis Habitat plans to deepen its impact and serve more local homebuyers through its affordable home programs.

Since 1983, Memphis Habitat has helped nearly 600 homebuyers obtain affordable mortgages as well as completed rehabilitation and home modification projects with more than 1,000 homeowners

