MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot still hangs in the balance when it comes to the future of Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis after she failed to get approval for reappointment earlier this week.

But the embattled chief does have supporters who are hoping for a different outcome when the issue goes back before the City Council in a few weeks.

When Davis made her appeal to the City Council Tuesday, there was a mixed review: signs of disapproval but also signs of support. Among those was the Afro-American Police Association with signs saying, “Keep the Chief,” who they recently named Officer of the Year.

Executive Director Tyrone Currie says from record promotions to higher raises, Davis has been behind officers.

“The officers received probably one of the highest raises they ever received on the Memphis Police Department to take care of their families, to meet inflation, and to motivate other law enforcement officers to come to Memphis, and she led the charge on that,” Currie said.

But for some, the Tyre Nichols beating death was a breaking point. While the Chief acted quickly to fire the officers involved, she also put in place the SCORPION Unit they were a part of.

Currie says Davis’ handling of the tragedy spoke volumes.

“We thought she was honest and forthright,” Currie said, “and she met the challenges at hand and gave the public the truth without hesitation, and we just thought it took a lot of courage. And it took a lot of soul searching in this political arena to give the public the truth, and we believe that she was a true servant.”

The Memphis NAACP agrees. The NAACP put out a letter in support of Davis this week, saying she hasn’t been given enough time to make a dent in crime.

“Chief Davis did everything in her power to move swiftly and remove those officers from our police force,” Memphis NAACP President Kermit Moore said. “She is the person in the job and she has been doing a good job.”

WREG reached out to Davis for an interview. We were told our request is being passed along to her team.