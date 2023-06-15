MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis is taking a toll on more businesses. Stepherson’s is a family-owned grocery chain that has deep roots in Memphis, but now the owners say the crime has gotten out of control.

Ashley Harris’ family grocery chain Stepherson’s, which owns the Superlo stores, has been a staple in Memphis for 80 years, but lately, she says the business has seen a change.

“I can remember for the longest time but if somebody was shoplifting it, you know, it was hidden under clothes or in a big bag, and now it’s just gotten more blatant and they’re walking out with just shopping carts of product, and it’s very devastating,” Harris said. “You try to stop them. And unfortunately, they just keep going and we tell our crews it’s not worth your life to go after those groceries. And unfortunately, that’s how it is in a number of stores.”

Rampant grocery theft led her to pen a letter in the Nextdoor neighborhood app that got plenty of attention.

Harris wrote, “Thieves walk out with baskets loaded with groceries multiple times a day adding up to millions of dollars a year” and “The abuse by customers has also gotten out of hand . . . Customers verbally abuse and spit on our employees when they are upset. Why would anyone want to work in that type of environment?”

“But something’s going to have to change. It’s hurting the community because we’ve had to raise prices. Insurance prices are skyrocketing,” Harris said.

Her letter is directed at politicians and city leaders.

“One of the big reasons why I wrote that letter is to make them aware, and hopefully our voices can be heard and the community get together and stand behind all these individual businesses,” Harris said.

Long-time Superlo customers say they see the problem too.

“Crime is all over this city. I’m out here every day,” said Deborah Rowe. “I do ship shopping and I am in all the areas of the city. And I see things I haven’t seen before. And it’s getting worse.”

“The citizens are getting tired, and they’re the ones that are gonna step off and hopefully force the politicians to stop playing sides,” Harris said. “Stop blaming. Don’t play politics. We’re all in this together.”

Harris says she has heard from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office since she made her post, and they have offered to meet with her about her concerns.