MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will not be able to play for at least six weeks following an injury during a basketball game.

According to the Memphis Grizzlies, during a medical update on Smart’s finger, he was diagnosed with a proximal interphalangeal joint central slip rupture.

He sustained the injury during a game on January 9 against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter, reports state.

Smart will be re-evaluated in the next six weeks.

This comes after the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant would be out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

“Morant will undergo a season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season,” the team wrote in a post.

WREG will provide updates as they become available.