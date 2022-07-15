MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study finds that the Memphis Grizzlies have the happiest fan base in the NBA.

Fans of the Grizzlies also topped overall happiness rankings across all major American sports leagues, according to OLBG’s 2022 Happy Fan Index.

OLBG ranked the happiest fans by analyzing each team’s social media channels to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, and the love-to-angry ratio.

Fans of the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings rounded out the top five.