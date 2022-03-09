MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school student has already made a name for herself in a male-dominated career, becoming the state’s first Hispanic female to earn a master barber’s license at just 16.



Every accomplishment starts with a decision to try. Abigail Cosme, 16, made her decision early.



“I started in 9th grade,” Abigail said. “I wanted to be the first girl to set an example.”



Cosme is in the barbering program at Sheffield Career and Technical Center.



It’s a male-dominated industry, but her teacher, Sharon Wilson, was proof women can succeed.

“You can do this. It’s a three-year course. If you take being successful seriously, you start in the 9th grade, by the time you’re in the 11th grade you too can become a master barber,” Wilson said.

Abigail Cosme cuts hair

Master barber is the highest honor a high school student can earn. Last year, requirements in Tennessee changed, and now, a 16-year-old can get their master barber license.



“She can become her own boss as a master barber in a shop as well as own her own shop,” Wilson said.



In Tennessee, you have to put in 1,500 hours and pass exams to become a master barber.



“This is something a whole lot of grown people can’t pass,” Wilson said.



But Abigail took the test last month, and she passed on her first try.



“I was elated,” Wilson said. “She is the very first Hispanic female master barber stylist at 16 years old. No one has done that.”



Abigail is the second student from Sheffield to earn the distinction.



Siyus Gibson was the first, and he’s Abigail’s inspiration.



“Knowing it happened and someone else viewed my work as a way for them to accomplish something for themselves, it meant a lot,” Siyus said.



Abigail will tell you, her decision to try was well worth this accomplishment.

She currrently is renting a booth at her teacher’s shop, and she already has her first client.