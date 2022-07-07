MEMPHIS, TN.— After allegedly shooting four people, a Memphis fugitive has been indicted Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said Thursday.

Trevon Harris, 22, was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shootings happened May 7, 2020 around 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Barron Avenue when a car ravaged by bullet holes crashed into another vehicle.

Two passengers, Tyrell Jones, 15, and Steven Goggins, 18, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds while two other teens were taken to a hospital.

Harris was one of 122 felons arrested during Operation North Star.

Harris is being held without bond.

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect.